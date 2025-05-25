Gujarat Model Is Model Of Corruption, BJP Minister's Sons Involved In MNREGA Scam Worth Rs 71 Crore: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the much-hyped Gujarat model being promoted by the Bharatiya Janata Party across the country is actually a "model of corruption".

Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters on Saturday, senior AAP leader and Delhi's former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP in Gujarat, and accused its ministers and leaders of being involved in scams worth crores of rupees.

Sisodia claimed that a massive corruption took place in Gujarat's Dahod, and there is involvement of sons of state's Panchayati Raj minister. "The sons of the Panchayati Raj Minister of the BJP government formed companies and took up contracts for MNREGA works in Dahod, but did not complete the work and embezzled Rs 71 crore. They are now in police custody, but BJP has neither asked the minister to resign nor has any action been taken against him," he stated.

Citing AAP's swift action against corruption in Punjab, Sisodia said, "When an AAP MLA messed with the public and was found involved in corruption in Punjab on Friday, CM Bhagwant Mann-led government took immediate action. The AAP government did not show any laxity in taking action against its own MLA. This has been the zero-tolerance approach of Arvind Kejriwal and this has been the mantra of Bhagwant Mann's government. In our party, corruption will never be tolerated. Whoever is found involved in corruption and betraying the public, faces strict action, no matter where he is and who he is."

"Gujarat model is model of corruption"

Criticising the BJP's Gujarat model, Sisodia said it is not a model of development but of corruption. "BJP leaders boast about their Gujarat model, but in reality, it is a model of corruption. A case of corruption in MNREGA has come to light in Dahod. And the sons of Gujarat's Panchayati Raj Minister Bachubhai Khabad embezzled the money from department headed by their father. There has been a massive scam of Rs 71 crore in MNREGA in Dahod. Minister Bachubhai's sons Baldev and Kiran and his nephew have been held on charges of corruption," Sisodia said.

The AAP leader added that the objective of MNREGA was to provide employment to people below the poverty line, and carry out development works in the village, but the minister's sons took up MNREGA contracts through their firms and embezzled all the money.

"Currently this is a matter of only two tehsils, but if investigations are carried out in all the talukas across Gujarat, then the amount could run into thousands of crores. Yet, BJP hasn't handed over this case to CBI or ED. The minister still holds on to his position, to prevent investigation in remaining talukas. When his sons are in police custody, why is the minister not resigning? What is the reason behind this?," Sisodia questioned.

All of us know Gujarat Police will eventually release the minister's sons after some superficial action, he said.

The BJP is yet to respond to the statements of Manish Sisodia.

