Gujarat Mangoes Make Impact In International Market

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has long played a significant role in making India the world's largest mango producing country. Today, mangoes from the state, especially the uniquely fragrant and flavorful Kesar variety, are not only dominating local markets but also making a strong impact internationally.
An irradiation facility at Bavla near Ahmedabad and a USDA-APHIS certification have played a major role in this.
In recent years, Gujarat has set new benchmarks in mango exports. The state government has aided the farmers proactively in this endeavour resulting in the export of 856 metric tonnes of mangoes in 2024–25 alone.
In the last five years, the state exported more than 3,000 metric tonnes of mangoes to several international markets including the United States and South Africa. These figures underscore the rising global demand and growing recognition of the superior quality of Gujarat’s mangoes.
Gujarat’s Minister for Agriculture Raghavji Patel claims that the popularity of Gujarat’s Kesar mango continues to grow steadily.
Responding to the rising global demand for the fruit, the state government claims to have implemented a range of incentive-driven initiatives to boost mango cultivation.
Consequently, over 1.77 lakh hectares that account for 37% of Gujarat’s total 4.71 lakh hectares under horticultural crops are dedicated solely to mango cultivation.
Patel said that the state’s favourable climate and diverse soil conditions support the growth not only of the renowned Kesar variety but also of the other popular varieties such as Alphonso, Rajapuri, Totapuri and Sonpari.
Mango cultivation in Gujarat is predominantly concentrated in the districts of Valsad, Navsari, Gir Somnath, Kutch and Surat.
In 2024–25, Valsad led with the highest area under mango cultivation at 38,000 hectares, followed by Navsari with 34,800 hectares, Gir Somnath with 18,400 hectares, Kutch with 12,000 hectares and Surat with over 10,200 hectares.
The Kesar mango from Talala Gir is globally acclaimed for its exceptional quality and has been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.
The Agriculture Minister further said, “In addition to Gir, the cultivation of Kesar mangoes has seen a significant rise in the Kutch region as well.”
The export oriented crop being subjected to irradiation has led to its acceptance in the international market. Over 805 metric tonnes of mangoes were irradiated and exported in the last five years through the Gujarat Agro radiation processing facility at Bavla near Ahmedabad. Of this approximately 224 metric tonnes of Kesar mangoes were irradiated and exported this year.
The facility at Bavla is Gujarat’s first and the country’s fourth USDA-APHIS certified irradiation unit.
Earlier the mango growers in Gujarat had to send their produce to Mumbai for gamma irradiation to export their crop. This often led to increased transportation costs and post harvest losses.
With the establishment of this unit at Bavla, the farmers can now avail gamma irradiation services locally enabling them to export their produce more efficiently and secure better prices for their produce.
Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Ltd. has established three key infrastructure facilities in Ahmedabad district that are essential for mango exports. These include a gamma irradiation unit, an integrated packaging house and a perishable air cargo complex.
With USDA-APHIS approval in place, the integrated use of these facilities has begun to significantly benefit farmers by ensuring better quality assurance for mangoes and pomegranates while reducing post-harvest losses and transportation costs.
