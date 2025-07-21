ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat Mangoes Make Impact In International Market

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has long played a significant role in making India the world's largest mango producing country. Today, mangoes from the state, especially the uniquely fragrant and flavorful Kesar variety, are not only dominating local markets but also making a strong impact internationally.

An irradiation facility at Bavla near Ahmedabad and a USDA-APHIS certification have played a major role in this.

In recent years, Gujarat has set new benchmarks in mango exports. The state government has aided the farmers proactively in this endeavour resulting in the export of 856 metric tonnes of mangoes in 2024–25 alone.

In the last five years, the state exported more than 3,000 metric tonnes of mangoes to several international markets including the United States and South Africa. These figures underscore the rising global demand and growing recognition of the superior quality of Gujarat’s mangoes.

Gujarat’s Minister for Agriculture Raghavji Patel claims that the popularity of Gujarat’s Kesar mango continues to grow steadily.

Responding to the rising global demand for the fruit, the state government claims to have implemented a range of incentive-driven initiatives to boost mango cultivation.

Consequently, over 1.77 lakh hectares that account for 37% of Gujarat’s total 4.71 lakh hectares under horticultural crops are dedicated solely to mango cultivation.

Patel said that the state’s favourable climate and diverse soil conditions support the growth not only of the renowned Kesar variety but also of the other popular varieties such as Alphonso, Rajapuri, Totapuri and Sonpari.

Mango cultivation in Gujarat is predominantly concentrated in the districts of Valsad, Navsari, Gir Somnath, Kutch and Surat.