ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh Mark Last Monday Of 'Shravan' As Devotees Flock Shiva Temples

author img

By ANI

Published : 1 hours ago

In Gujarat's Navsari district, the historic Somnath Temple in Bilimora saw long queues of worshippers, including both Hindus and Muslims, eager to seek blessings.

Devotees Flock Shiva Temples
Devotees Flock Shiva Temples (ANI)

Navsari/Ujjain (Gujarat/Madhya Pradesh): On the final Monday of the holy month of Shravan, devotees across Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh flocked to Shiva temples to offer their prayers.

In Gujarat's Navsari district, the historic Somnath Temple in Bilimora saw long queues of worshippers, including both Hindus and Muslims, eager to seek blessings.

The 1,600-year-old temple, home to a 'Swayambhu' (self-manifested) Shivling, holds significant religious importance, especially during Shravan, when devotees travel from afar to participate in rituals and fairs held at the temple.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain also witnessed a large gathering of devotees on this auspicious day. The temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, is a major pilgrimage site, particularly during the month of Shravan, drawing worshippers from across the country.

Shravan month is considered the month of Lord Shiva. It is believed that the devotees who worship Lord Shiva this month receive many blessings. During the Shravan month, a day of Shivratri is also celebrated and the importance of Shravan Shivratri is the same and equal to that of the yearly Shivratri.

This sacred month, typically falling between July and August, is a period of worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva. Shravan holds a special place in Hindu mythology as the month when Lord Shiva is believed to have consumed the poison that emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), saving the universe from its toxic effects.

Devotees undertake fasts and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The cooling rains of Sawan are symbolic of Shiva's compassion and benevolence.

Read More

  1. WATCH: Upsurge of Devotees at Temples on First Monday of Holy Shravan Month in Maharashtra
  2. Sawan Somwar 2024: Shravan Month Begins Today; 5 Lord Shiva Abodes You Must Visit

Navsari/Ujjain (Gujarat/Madhya Pradesh): On the final Monday of the holy month of Shravan, devotees across Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh flocked to Shiva temples to offer their prayers.

In Gujarat's Navsari district, the historic Somnath Temple in Bilimora saw long queues of worshippers, including both Hindus and Muslims, eager to seek blessings.

The 1,600-year-old temple, home to a 'Swayambhu' (self-manifested) Shivling, holds significant religious importance, especially during Shravan, when devotees travel from afar to participate in rituals and fairs held at the temple.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain also witnessed a large gathering of devotees on this auspicious day. The temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, is a major pilgrimage site, particularly during the month of Shravan, drawing worshippers from across the country.

Shravan month is considered the month of Lord Shiva. It is believed that the devotees who worship Lord Shiva this month receive many blessings. During the Shravan month, a day of Shivratri is also celebrated and the importance of Shravan Shivratri is the same and equal to that of the yearly Shivratri.

This sacred month, typically falling between July and August, is a period of worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva. Shravan holds a special place in Hindu mythology as the month when Lord Shiva is believed to have consumed the poison that emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), saving the universe from its toxic effects.

Devotees undertake fasts and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The cooling rains of Sawan are symbolic of Shiva's compassion and benevolence.

Read More

  1. WATCH: Upsurge of Devotees at Temples on First Monday of Holy Shravan Month in Maharashtra
  2. Sawan Somwar 2024: Shravan Month Begins Today; 5 Lord Shiva Abodes You Must Visit

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHIVA TEMPLESLAST MONDAY OF SHRAVAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.