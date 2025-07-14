ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat Leads Processing Grade Potato Revolution In India

Gandhinagar: Once an importer of French fries, India has now turned around to become an exporter. Thanks to the cultivation of a specific variety of potatoes, India is now exporting processed potatoes to make snacks like French fries and wafers. Gujarat has emerged as a leader in this direction with Punjab and Uttar Pradesh following suit.

In 2004-05, the production of processed potatoes in India was less than 1 lakh tonnes and the variety required was cultivated in just 4,000 hectares. But in the last two decades there has been a quantum jump with the production increasing over 10 times to 11.50 lakh tonnes in about 37,000 hectares. The area for production has also increased by nine times.

Gujarat leads in cultivation of processing grade potatoes that are extensively supplied to food industries across the country for making French fries, chips and frozen snacks. In 2024-25, the state produced 48.59 lakh tonnes of potatoes of which over 25% were processed.

Of the processed potatoes grown in the state, about 60% are used for making wafers and around 40% for French fries. Sabarkantha, Aravalli, and Banaskantha are the key contributing districts meeting the rising demand for French fries and wafers in India.

In 2024–25, potatoes were cultivated in more than 1.19 lakh hectares in Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts. The yield was 38 lakh tonnes with an average productivity of 32.36 tonnes per hectare.