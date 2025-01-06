Gujarat Helicopter Crash: Slain Coast Guard Pilot Had Married Only 10 Months Ago

Kanpur: A Kanpur-born Coast Guard pilot, Sudhir Yadav killed among three personnel killed in a helicopter crash at Gujarat's Porbandar airport, had tied the knot just 10 months ago.

The incident on Sunday involved an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv on a routine flight, which crashed unexpectedly.

Stationed in Porbandar, Sudhir tied the knot just 10 months ago with Avrutti Yadav, a judicial judge in Patna. Avrutti had returned to Patna Saturday evening, hours before the crash.

Originally from Shivli’s Harkishanpur, Sudhir was the son of retired Army officer and SBI manager Nawab Singh Yadav. His mother, Rajmani Yadav, and brother Dharmendra Singh, who serves in the Indian Air Force, have been devastated by the tragedy.

Family members received news of Sudhir’s critical condition around 2 p.m. Sunday, only to learn later that he passed away. “His body will be flown to Delhi and then to Kanpur by Monday evening,” his brother Dharmendra said.

The crash left the Yadav family in mourning, with relatives gathering at their residence in Shyam Nagar. Army officers also visited to offer their condolences. Sudhir’s mortal remains are expected to reach the family by Monday evening.

According to the officials, the ALH Dhruv helicopter crashed due to an unknown malfunction, resulting in the death of all three crew members on board. According to officials, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash.

The bodies of the three soldiers killed in the helicopter crash on the runway of Porbandar airport were sent to GG Hospital for postmortem. According to sources, the bodies of the three Coast Guard soldiers were brought to GG Hospital in Jamnagar on Sunday evening. After forensic postmortem, the bodies of the soldiers will be taken to Porbandar for last rites with military honours.