ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat Helicopter Crash: Slain Coast Guard Pilot Had Married Only 10 Months Ago

Coast Guard pilot Sudhir Yadav from Kanpur died in a Porbandar helicopter crash along with his two colleagues on board.

Slain Coast Guard Pilot Sudhir Yadav killed in Gujarat helicopter crash
Slain Coast Guard Pilot Sudhir Yadav killed in Gujarat helicopter crash (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Kanpur: A Kanpur-born Coast Guard pilot, Sudhir Yadav killed among three personnel killed in a helicopter crash at Gujarat's Porbandar airport, had tied the knot just 10 months ago.

The incident on Sunday involved an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv on a routine flight, which crashed unexpectedly.

Stationed in Porbandar, Sudhir tied the knot just 10 months ago with Avrutti Yadav, a judicial judge in Patna. Avrutti had returned to Patna Saturday evening, hours before the crash.

Originally from Shivli’s Harkishanpur, Sudhir was the son of retired Army officer and SBI manager Nawab Singh Yadav. His mother, Rajmani Yadav, and brother Dharmendra Singh, who serves in the Indian Air Force, have been devastated by the tragedy.
Family members received news of Sudhir’s critical condition around 2 p.m. Sunday, only to learn later that he passed away. “His body will be flown to Delhi and then to Kanpur by Monday evening,” his brother Dharmendra said.
The crash left the Yadav family in mourning, with relatives gathering at their residence in Shyam Nagar. Army officers also visited to offer their condolences. Sudhir’s mortal remains are expected to reach the family by Monday evening.
According to the officials, the ALH Dhruv helicopter crashed due to an unknown malfunction, resulting in the death of all three crew members on board. According to officials, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash.

The bodies of the three soldiers killed in the helicopter crash on the runway of Porbandar airport were sent to GG Hospital for postmortem. According to sources, the bodies of the three Coast Guard soldiers were brought to GG Hospital in Jamnagar on Sunday evening. After forensic postmortem, the bodies of the soldiers will be taken to Porbandar for last rites with military honours.

Read more:

  1. 3 Killed As Helicopter Crashes In Pune's Hilly Terrain
  2. Helicopter Crash Kills Six In Northwest Pakistan

Kanpur: A Kanpur-born Coast Guard pilot, Sudhir Yadav killed among three personnel killed in a helicopter crash at Gujarat's Porbandar airport, had tied the knot just 10 months ago.

The incident on Sunday involved an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv on a routine flight, which crashed unexpectedly.

Stationed in Porbandar, Sudhir tied the knot just 10 months ago with Avrutti Yadav, a judicial judge in Patna. Avrutti had returned to Patna Saturday evening, hours before the crash.

Originally from Shivli’s Harkishanpur, Sudhir was the son of retired Army officer and SBI manager Nawab Singh Yadav. His mother, Rajmani Yadav, and brother Dharmendra Singh, who serves in the Indian Air Force, have been devastated by the tragedy.
Family members received news of Sudhir’s critical condition around 2 p.m. Sunday, only to learn later that he passed away. “His body will be flown to Delhi and then to Kanpur by Monday evening,” his brother Dharmendra said.
The crash left the Yadav family in mourning, with relatives gathering at their residence in Shyam Nagar. Army officers also visited to offer their condolences. Sudhir’s mortal remains are expected to reach the family by Monday evening.
According to the officials, the ALH Dhruv helicopter crashed due to an unknown malfunction, resulting in the death of all three crew members on board. According to officials, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash.

The bodies of the three soldiers killed in the helicopter crash on the runway of Porbandar airport were sent to GG Hospital for postmortem. According to sources, the bodies of the three Coast Guard soldiers were brought to GG Hospital in Jamnagar on Sunday evening. After forensic postmortem, the bodies of the soldiers will be taken to Porbandar for last rites with military honours.

Read more:

  1. 3 Killed As Helicopter Crashes In Pune's Hilly Terrain
  2. Helicopter Crash Kills Six In Northwest Pakistan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GUJARAT HELICOPTER ACCIDENTGUJARAT HELICOPTER CRASHGUJARAT PILOT HELICOPTER CRASHCOAST GUARD PILOT SUDHIR YADAV

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.