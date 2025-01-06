Gujarat: 19-Year-Old Girl Falls Into 500-Ft-Deep Borewell in Kutch; Rescue Operation On

Kutch: A 19-year-old girl fell into a 500-foot-deep borewell between 5 am and 5.30 am in a farm field of ​​Kandhrai village in Bhuj. A rescue operation is underway to save her. Bhuj Fire Department and 108 emergency services have made all efforts to save the girl. The rescue team is trying to ascertain the situation by sending a camera into the borewell. Along with this, oxygen is also being provided to the girl.

After getting information about the entire incident, a convoy of officials including West Kutch SP, a provincial officer and police reached the spot. At the same time, how this girl fell into the borewell is a big question, which is being probed. The NDRF team has also left Gandhinagar to rescue this girl. Then the BSF officials also reached the spot. However, the condition of the girl lying inside the borewell is not known yet.

Girl falls into borewell in Gujarat's Kutch. (ETV Bharat)

Recently engaged: However, Fatimabai, who worked with the girl, said that the girl was recently engaged and it has also come to light that the couple argued over something last night. So doubts arose about whether the girl jumped into the borewell in the morning.

On the other hand, the girl's brother Lal Singh said that his daughter and her sister Indra Meena had gone to defecate in the morning. But only his daughter returned but Indra did not. So he went out and checked. Then the 19-year-old girl Indra was heard screaming for help from inside the borewell.

Oxygen supply sent into borewell: It was noticed that the borewell was covered with big stones on it. So how this girl fell into the borewell became a matter of probe. However, the fall of the 19-year-old girl into the narrow borewell dealt a shock to the residents. At present, oxygen supply is being sent inside the borewell and the situation is being monitored through cameras.