Ahmedabad: Fake Judge Sent to Judicial Custody, 'Heard' 500 Cases in One Year

Ahmedabad: Maurice Christian, who was accused of running a fake court in Ahmedabad, was produced in the court after the completion of his remand on Monday. His partner Dilip Rathod was also produced in the court. As the police did not seek further remand of both the accused, the court sent them to judicial custody.

The accused fake judge was caught in the City Civil Court of Ahmedabad. An FIR was registered at the Karanj police station in Ahmedabad following a complaint by Hardik Sagar Desai, registrar of the Ahmedabad City Civil Court. Samuel Christian, allegedly a lawyer, was accused of creating a fake court room in Ahmedabad. He set up a fake mediation court with judge, lawyers and clerk in Ahmedabad's Civil Courts where he passed orders on government lands.

During the last trial, the accused Morris Samuel Christian had made serious allegations against the police. The accused told the court that the police beat him up to make him confess to the crime. After hearing the complaint of the accused, the court allowed the accused to undergo a medical checkup. Then the next day, once again the accused Morris Samuel was presented in the Metro Court and the remand application of the accused was heard.

Meanwhile, the medical examination report of the accused was also presented before the court. In that report, nail marks were found at only one place on the body. During the hearing in this regard, the SHO said that the allegations made by the accused against the police are false.

The court said that Morris Samuel Christian himself has admitted in his testimony before the court that he has heard about 500 such cases in a year. Apart from this, police investigation revealed that crimes including sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of IPC were registered against this accused earlier in Maninagar police station.