Gujarat: 3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Savar Kundla Area of Amreli District

Amid the continuous tremors in Kutch district of Gujarat, earthquake hit Amreli district spreading fear and panic among local people.

Published : 1 hours ago

Published : 1 hours ago

Amreli: Heavy tremors of an earthquake were felt in Savar Kundla and nearby villages of Amreli district of Gujarat on Sunday evening. At around 5.20 pm, the tremors were felt when people ran out of their houses and offices in fear. The affected villages include Savar Kundla, Mitiyala, Dhajdi and Sakrapara.

People in the villages of Dhari Gir left their houses as soon as they felt the tremors. There was panic in rural areas in the affected places. At the same time, the Gandhinagar Institute of Seismological Research Department has informed that the intensity of the earthquake was 3.7. It occurred at latitude 21.247 and longitude 71.105.

People are scared of the earthquake. Those who felt the tremors were reminded of the terrible earthquake in Kutch.

