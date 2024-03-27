Gujarat court convicts former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in 1996 drug seizure case

author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 27, 2024, 6:01 PM IST

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 6:11 PM IST

Gujarat court convicts former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in 1996 drug seizure case

A Gujarat court convicted former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in the 1996 drug seizure case. The sessions court is expected to pronounce the quantum of punishment on Thursday.

Gandhinagar: A sessions court in Palanpur town of Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Wednesday convicted former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in a drug seizure case dating back to 1996.

The court is expected to pronounce the quantum of punishment on Thursday afternoon. The sessions court held Bhatt guilty of falsely implicating a Rajasthan-based lawyer by claiming that in 1996 police had seized drugs from a hotel room in Palanpur where the lawyer was staying.

Bhatt, who was sacked from the Indian Police Service in 2015, was then serving as the superintendent of police of Banaskantha district. The district police under him had arrested Rajasthan lawyer Sumersingh Rajpurohit under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) in 1996, claiming they had seized drugs from a hotel room in Palanpur where he was staying.

However, the Rajasthan police later said Rajpurohit was falsely implicated by the Banaskantha police to compel him to transfer a disputed property located at Pali in Rajasthan. Former police inspector I B Vyas had moved the Gujarat High Court in 1999 demanding a thorough inquiry into the case.

Last Updated :Mar 27, 2024, 6:11 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.