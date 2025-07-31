ETV Bharat / bharat

CM Patel, CM Abdullah Discuss Ways To Strengthen Inter-State Ties, Promote Tourism

The meeting focused on deepening inter-state relations, promoting tourism and sharing best practices for inclusive development, said the office of J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah.

CM Omar Abdullah calls on Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to discuss inter-state relations, promote tourism
CM Omar Abdullah (right) calls on Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to discuss inter-state relations, promote tourism (ETV Bharat)
Published : July 31, 2025 at 11:25 AM IST

Ahmedabad: Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, who is currently in Gujarat on a two-day visit, on Wednesday called on chief minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar where formal discussions were held on political issues and inter-state cooperation.

In the evening, CM Abdullah visited the historic Sidi Syed's Jaali Wali Mosque here, renowned for its intricate stone latticework. He arrived at the mosque at around 8:15 PM, where local namazi Habib Khan Ashrafi welcomed him and explained the history and uniqueness of the Jaali. The chief minister also expressed happiness on catching a glimpse of Ahmedabad's heritage monuments.

"CM Omar Abdullah had come to see Sidi Syed's Jaali on Wednesday evening. He was very pleased when I shared information about the specialty of the Jaali and its history," Ashrafi said.

The J&K chief minister will travel to Ekta Nagar in Narmada district on Thursday (July 31) to visit the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue erected at Kevadia as a tribute to the first Home Minister of independent India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Sharing details of CM Abdullah's Gujarat visit, his office said during his visit to Gujarat for Tourism and Travel Fair (TTF) in Ahmedabad, the chief minister along with his advisor called on Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. The meeting focused on deepening inter-state relations, promoting tourism and sharing best practices for inclusive development, stated CMO.

