ETV Bharat / bharat

Blast Triggers Fire At IOCL Refinery In Vadodara; Rescue Ops On

A massive blast took place at Indian Oil Corporation's refinery in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday, and workers present there were evacuated immediately, sources said.

Gujarat: Blast At Indian Oil Corporation's Refinery In Vadodara
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Vadodara: A fire broke out at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) refinery in Gujarat's Vadodara following a blast on Monday, an official said. A police official said they have not received any report of serious injuries or fatalities so far.

"Rescue operations are on. Things will be clear gradually," said DCP (Traffic) Jyoti Patel. The blast at the IOCL refinery in Koyali caused the blaze at around 4 PM. Smoke plumes were seen from several kilometres away.

Workers who were present in the refinery were evacuated after the blast. Local MLA Dharmendrasinh Vaghela said no death has been reported though a few people sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Vadodara: A fire broke out at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) refinery in Gujarat's Vadodara following a blast on Monday, an official said. A police official said they have not received any report of serious injuries or fatalities so far.

"Rescue operations are on. Things will be clear gradually," said DCP (Traffic) Jyoti Patel. The blast at the IOCL refinery in Koyali caused the blaze at around 4 PM. Smoke plumes were seen from several kilometres away.

Workers who were present in the refinery were evacuated after the blast. Local MLA Dharmendrasinh Vaghela said no death has been reported though a few people sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VADODARA INDIAN OIL CORP BLASTGUJARAT INDIAN OIL CORP BLAST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.