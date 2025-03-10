ETV Bharat / bharat

GST Deputy Commissioner Ends Life In Noida Condominium

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 10, 2025, 5:48 PM IST

New Delhi/Noida: A deputy commissioner of the GST department died by suicide in the Apex Society of Sector 75 in Noida on Monday. Soon after the incident, the security guards of the condominium rushed to the spot and informed the police.

The person with the fatal injuries was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. No formal complaint has been lodged in the matter yet.

A preliminary probe revealed that the 59-year-old deceased was posted as the deputy commissioner of the GST department in Ghaziabad and had not been keeping well for long. It is believed that his prolonged illness led him to the mortal path. The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for an autopsy after preparing the panchnama.

"The entire matter is being investigated, keeping all aspects in mind. No complaint has been lodged by the family against anyone yet. Initial investigation revealed that the deceased was very upset due to his prolonged illness, which compelled him to take the drastic step. At the same time, if any complaint is lodged by the family against anyone, then the matter will be investigated thoroughly, and necessary legal action will be taken," Sumit Shukla, additional DCP (Noida), said.

