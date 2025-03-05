GSI Takes Argentinian Route To Address Domestic Critical Mineral Shortage

Kolkata: Lithium now has a nearly ubiquitous usage in electric and electronic equipment like smartphones, electric vehicles (EV), solar panels and other battery-operated gadgets. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has started exploring the critical mineral across the country and offshore. Now, the government agency will enter Argentina in search of Lithium.

Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy informed about GSI's new foray on Tuesday in an event to mark the occasion of the agency's 175th year.

"The Centre has passed a Rs 32-crore project on exploring critical minerals to meet the domestic demand in the next four to five years. Several Indian agencies are engaged in offshore critical mineral exploration to make India self-reliant on lithium production. A big action plan is being crafted for lithium," Reddy said.

"Argentina has entered into an agreement with India for five lithium flask plans, and GSI has been tasked with it. The lithium for India would be manufactured in Argentina, and domestic agencies specialised in this can take the Centre's assistance to work on foreign soil. However, the prime focus would be to meet the domestic lithium deficiency," he added.

India has a big market for lithium products, which is attracting many international agencies to work in India, the minister added.

"Over 400 mobile and EV manufacturing companies have expressed interest to enter in India, and the government will jointly work with them to meet people's demand. Technologies on solar panels are expanding, and works related to them are ongoing. Critical minerals are the most vital input of them, and GSI will work around the year to explore and collect it, which will be beneficial to the society," he added.