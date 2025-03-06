ETV Bharat / bharat

GSI Explores Possibilities Of Life In Meteorite Dropped In Bengal's Murshidabad

The GSI museum in Kolkata headquarters houses 643 meteorites for different scientific research. However, meteorite 454 has grabbed scientists' attention due to its carbonaceous properties.

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 7:11 PM IST

Kolkata: The Geological Survey of India is exploring the possibilities of life in carbonesious meteorite that fell in Sarkar Para of Jalangi in Murshidabad on July 4, 2012, at 5.15 am. Scientists from NAVA have also joined the initiative.

The GSI museum houses 643 meteorites for different scientific research. However, meteorite 454 has grabbed scientists' attention due to its carbonaceous properties.

"Carbon means life, and it is being looked at whether there is a connectivity of it to life. Like GSI, NASA is also into it, and we hope we will be able to provide the information soon," Amit Mondal, director of GSI's meteorite department, said.

"The meteorites in our museum have been collected from both India and abroad, following scientific treaties. We also collect them from the spot and the people near it. In India, only the central office of GSI in Kolkata has the meteorites. Possession of meteorite is an offence," GSI director general Asit Saha said.

However, oblivious to the law or as a hobby, many still keep meteorites in their collection, hampering scientific research.

"We have seen in several cases a simple stone or mineral is being falsely claimed as meteorite. We need to verify such claims," Saha said.

Meteorites are sold in black markets and even online in foreign countries. But despite a blanket ban on meteorite trade, the same happens in India, like the black trading of antiques and rare earth minerals.

