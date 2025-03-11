Growth In Agricultural Exports, Plant-Based Food Sector Showcased At AAHAR-2025

New Delhi: The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) showcased India's excellence in agricultural and processed food at the 39th edition of AAHAR-2025, organised by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) from March 4 to 8 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
APEDA facilitated the participation of 95 exhibitors, including Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), entrepreneurs and manufacturing companies from 17 states, including Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Hyderabad, Kerala, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, as well as Union Territories such as Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Jammu & Kashmir.
Their participation showcased India's strength in the agriculture and processed food sectors while highlighting the collaborative spirit driving innovation and growth within the industry, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.
Addressing the India Plant-Based Foods Show organised by the Plant-Based Food Industry Association, APEDA chairman Abhishek Dev underscored India's expanding footprint in agricultural and processed food exports. He also emphasised the need to explore plant-based exports as a sustainable alternative to meet global environmental goals.
A comprehensive range of organic and processed foods, agri-produce, beverages, spices and meat products were displayed at the pavilion where exhibitors presented diverse offerings, including millets and value-added products, dehydrated onions and garlic, frozen vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods, canned fruits, vegetable sauces, flavored cashews, chocolates, confectionery, honey, edible oils, cereals and more, the ministry said.
The APEDA Pavilion emerged as a one-stop destination for industry professionals to explore India's robust food processing sector, featuring innovative ingredients, high-quality organic spices, and health-centric beverages, it added.
A vibrant wet sampling area was set up at the pavilion, where a renowned chef and his team prepared and live-demonstrated a range of healthy Indian cuisines. This segment attracted significant footfall, allowing visitors to experience nutritious millet delights such as millet mathri pie, ragi and mango smoothie, foxtail corn risotto, aromatic biryani, wholesome brown rice porridge and other dishes. This interactive experience provided attendees with an authentic taste of India's rich culinary heritage and innovation.
APEDA's participation in the event underscores India's commitment to providing quality, sustainable, and export-ready food products. The event served as a pivotal moment for fostering both domestic and international collaborations, further strengthening India's position in the global food and beverage industry, as per the ministry.
