ETV Bharat / bharat

Growth In Agricultural Exports, Plant-Based Food Sector Showcased At AAHAR-2025

Union Minister of FPI, Chirag Paswan, during the inauguration of AAHAR-2025 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. ( PIB )

New Delhi: The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) showcased India's excellence in agricultural and processed food at the 39th edition of AAHAR-2025, organised by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) from March 4 to 8 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

APEDA facilitated the participation of 95 exhibitors, including Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), entrepreneurs and manufacturing companies from 17 states, including Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Hyderabad, Kerala, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, as well as Union Territories such as Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Their participation showcased India's strength in the agriculture and processed food sectors while highlighting the collaborative spirit driving innovation and growth within the industry, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

Addressing the India Plant-Based Foods Show organised by the Plant-Based Food Industry Association, APEDA chairman Abhishek Dev underscored India's expanding footprint in agricultural and processed food exports. He also emphasised the need to explore plant-based exports as a sustainable alternative to meet global environmental goals.