'Growing Tendency To Initiate Criminal Proceedings When Relationships Turn Sour..': SC Quashes Rape Case Against Ex-Judicial Officer

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said there is a growing tendency of resorting to initiation of criminal proceedings when relationships turn sour, and emphasized, "every consensual relationship, where a possibility of marriage may exist, cannot be given a colour of a false pretext to marriage, in the event of a fall out."

A bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma said, "In our considered view, considering the factual matrix of the case, it is clear that the physical relationship between the complainant and the appellant was consensual, cannot be said to be without her consent or against her will."

The bench decided to quash criminal proceedings initiated against an ex-judicial officer, after he was accused of exploiting a woman since 2014 as she came in contact with him during the pendency of her marital discord with her then husband.

Justice Sharma, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said, "We find that there is a growing tendency of resorting to initiation of criminal proceedings when relationships turn sour. Every consensual relationship, where a possibility of marriage may exist, cannot be given a colour of a false pretext to marriage, in the event of a fall out."

Justice Sharma said it amounts to an abuse of process of law, and it is under such circumstances, that "we deem fit to terminate the proceedings at the stage of charge itself." The bench said the incident is from 2014 and any further litigation, will only prolong the suffering of both the parties, who are living their lives separately.

"A careful reading of the evidence on record also clearly shows that there is no evidence against the appellant, to conclude that there was any fraudulent or dishonest inducement of the Complainant to constitute an offence under Section 415 IPC," said the bench.

The bench said one may argue that the appellant was in a position of power to exert influence, however, there is nothing on record to establish 'inducement' or 'enticement'. "There is also no material on record, that there was any threat of injury or reputation to the complainant. A bare allegation that the appellant had threatened the complainant or her son cannot pass muster of an offence of criminal intimidation under Section 506 IPC," said the bench.

The bench said, going by the facts of the case, the physical relationship between the complainant and the appellant was consensual, that cannot be said to be without her consent or against her will.

The appellant, at the time of the alleged incident, was 56 years old, while the complainant was 36 years old, having a child aged 11 years.

The bench noted that it is the own case of the complainant that during the relevant time, the appellant had duly informed her that he was separated from his wife.

The complainant who was well aware of the personal as well as the professional background of the appellant, who had been receiving financial help from the appellant for herself and her son, must have carefully weighed her decision before entering into a relationship with the appellant, the bench noted.

"Even if we take the case of the complainant at the face value or consider that the relationship was based on an offer of marriage, the Complainant cannot plead 'misconception of fact' or 'rape on the false pretext to marry'", said the bench.

The bench said it is upon having an active understanding of the circumstances, actions and the consequences of the acts, that the complainant made a reasoned choice to sustain a relationship with the appellant.

The apex court said, "In our considered view, even if the allegations in the FIR and the charge-sheet are taken at their face value, it is improbable that the Complainant/Respondent No. 2 had engaged in a physical relationship with the Appellant, only on account of an assurance of marriage."

The bench said in light of the aforesaid, "We are also of the opinion that it would be in the interest of justice if the proceedings are terminated at this stage itself."