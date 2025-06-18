Ground Motion Simulation Can Help Minimise Damage From Earthquakes, Says Scientist

By Rohit Soni

Dehradun: Predicting earthquakes in the seismically sensitive zones like the Himalayas is one of the biggest challenges for the scientist community. But latest research by scientists at Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) at Bengaluru shows that the damage caused by the earthquakes can be minimised through Ground Motion Simulation.

A senior scientist from the Institute Dr Imtiaz A Pervez in an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat said that a lot of research is being done on prediction of earthquakes at present. He was a participant in a workshop on 'Understanding Himalayan Earthquakes' held at Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology. Experts from around the country participated in the event.

CSIR scientist Dr Imtiaz A Pervez speaking about earthquakes (ETV Bharat)

He said that there are three important factors in predicting earthquakes. While we can estimate where an earthquake can occur, it is impossible to say anything about its intensity and timing.

The expert underlined that the entire Himalayan belt is seismically sensitive and the scientists have been saying that there can be a big earthquake anytime in this area that includes Uttarakhand. He pointed out that there has been a lot of stress accumulation in the Central Himalayas and Kashmir and this stress has to be released. It can get released in the form of a massive earthquake.

Dr Imtiaz said that the seismologists know that an earthquake can occur an time but its intensity, pattern of seismic waves and ground motion can be estimated through simulation.

Ground Motion Simulation can generate simulation with the help of various parameters that are fed into the device. Safe construction can be done with the knowledge of estimated ground motion of a potential earthquake. This will minimise potential losses.

"There is energy accumulated in the entire Himalayan belt of the country. Studies based on the Global Positioning System (GPS) show that this energy is released at certain places. But it also gets accumulated side by side. Under such circumstances a lot of energy has been accumulated in the Central and North East Himalayas. It is difficult to say when it will be released," Dr Imtiaz stated.

He further explained that the possibility of a massive earthquake does not diminish with the region experiencing slow or earthquakes of less magnitude. It is assumed that at places where energy is accumulated because of plate tectonics, it gets released at a smaller magnitude on the Richter scale. This prevents the possibility of a massive earthquake in immediate future as the energy has to get accumulated again.

Both the Garhwal and Kumaon regions of Uttarakhand are pretty sensitive in terms of seismology.

"It needs to be assumed that there can be an earthquake of a magnitude of 7 to 8 on the Richter scale in the future. Ground Motion Simulation needs to be done keeping this in mind with side response to analyse how a big earthquake will impact on the ground. The impact of an earthquake can be same in the Himalayan and plain areas but the devastation will be less in the Himalayas and more in the plains," said Dr Imtiaz.

He said that seismic activity alone cannot be held responsible for frequent landslides in the Himalayas. Climate change and rainfall are also responsible for the phenomenon as they weaken the soil structure leading to landslides.

Presently CSIR is working on a project 'Hazards of Himalayan Earthquake' which will focus on the seismic activity alongside earthquake related landslides, flood mapping and cloud bursts.