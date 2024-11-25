Watch: Groom Turns Action Hero; Chases And Catches Thief In Bollywood Style In Uttar Pradesh

Meerut: In a dramatic turn of events during a wedding ceremony here, a thief snatched a note from the groom's garland and fled. The incident, which occurred after the traditional ghurchadhi (groom's horse-riding) ceremony, saw the groom abandon wedding rituals to chase down the culprit in a Bollywood-style sequence.

Groom Turns Action Hero, Chases And Catches Thief In Bollywood Style In Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

The incident took place in Meerut's Dungaravali village, where a groom was on his way to the temple after the ghurchadhi ceremony. While the ritual was going on, a young man pulled out a note from the groom's garland and ran away.

After grabbing the cash, the thief clung to a moving pickup truck’s window. Infuriated, the groom leaped onto the vehicle in a cinematic-style, clung to it, and eventually entered through the window to nab the thief. The dramatic chase ended with the groom stopping the vehicle and hauling the thief out.

Groom Turns Action Hero, Chases And Catches Thief In Bollywood Style In Uttar Pradesh. (ETV Bharat)

Family members – ‘baratis’ – too arrived at the scene and beat the thief to pulp. However, after the thief apologised, the elders decided to let him go. The video of the incident has gone viral and is being widely shared on the Internet.

Groom Turns Action Hero, Chases And Catches Thief In Bollywood Style In Uttar Pradesh. (ETV Bharat)

SP Rural, Rakesh Kumar, stated that no formal complaint has been received in the incident yet, but authorities are investigating the viral video to uncover further details in this regard.