77 Per Cent Women Feel Unsafe On Delhi Buses After Dark: Greenpeace Report

New Delhi: Over 75 per cent of women feel unsafe commuting in Delhi buses after dark, even as the city government's fare-free bus travel scheme has crossed the milestone of 100 crore 'pink' tickets issued to women, a report said.

In its latest report 'Riding the Justice Route' report, Greenpeace India, a non-governmental organisation, said 75 per cent of the surveyed women have seen significant savings from the 'Pink Ticket' scheme, with many redirecting these funds to household needs, emergencies, and healthcare.

Additionally, 25 per cent of the surveyed women have increased their use of public buses, and more women who previously avoided buses have become regular riders since the scheme's launch in October 2019, the report said.

However, safety issues persist, with 77 per cent of women feeling unsafe on buses after dark due to poor lighting and infrequent bus schedules, it pointed out.

Many women have also reported incidents of harassment, especially in overcrowded buses, it added.