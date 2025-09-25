ETV Bharat / bharat

Green Signal To Trade With China To Boost Leather Industry In Kanpur

Kanpur: Leather exporting units in Kanpur have been given the green signal for trading with China. This is expected to provide a major relief in the face of the 50% tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration in the US on Indian imports. Besides, a new market is in the offing for those manufacturing articles like shoes, belts and wallets in Kanpur. This is a new ray of hope for Kanpur's leather industry.

Chairman of Council for Leather Exports (CLE) RK Jalan stated that the Council has received a letter from the central government on this count, and the exporters have begun manufacturing products.

“Exports to China will begin within three months,” he said.

Kanpur's businessmen see this opportunity as a boon for them, as they were looking for new markets after the US tariffs were imposed recently. Sending goods to a big country like China will give its businesses a new boost.

The traders are expecting good profits as there is a huge demand for leather products in China. People there appreciate stylish and sturdy shoes, belts, and wallets. Kanpur leather is already well known for its quality.

They feel that now that the Chinese market is open, thousands of people will be employed and the industry will gain new momentum. This will free the businesses from dependence on the US and reduce their losses.