Green Signal To Trade With China To Boost Leather Industry In Kanpur
The leather industry was hit hard by Trump's tariffs.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 3:39 PM IST
Kanpur: Leather exporting units in Kanpur have been given the green signal for trading with China. This is expected to provide a major relief in the face of the 50% tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration in the US on Indian imports. Besides, a new market is in the offing for those manufacturing articles like shoes, belts and wallets in Kanpur. This is a new ray of hope for Kanpur's leather industry.
Chairman of Council for Leather Exports (CLE) RK Jalan stated that the Council has received a letter from the central government on this count, and the exporters have begun manufacturing products.
“Exports to China will begin within three months,” he said.
Kanpur's businessmen see this opportunity as a boon for them, as they were looking for new markets after the US tariffs were imposed recently. Sending goods to a big country like China will give its businesses a new boost.
The traders are expecting good profits as there is a huge demand for leather products in China. People there appreciate stylish and sturdy shoes, belts, and wallets. Kanpur leather is already well known for its quality.
They feel that now that the Chinese market is open, thousands of people will be employed and the industry will gain new momentum. This will free the businesses from dependence on the US and reduce their losses.
Jalan pointed out, "Our business has been severely impacted by the US in recent times. The 50% tariff has reduced our competitiveness. Now, opening the door to China is crucial for us. This will provide us with a larger market and revive export growth. Kanpur's shoes, belts, and purses can establish their own identity in China."
The leather goods traders in the city are of the view that the resumption of exports to China will benefit not only big business houses but also small artisans and labourers. Thousands of families making shoes, slippers, and belts will see their incomes increase. The new orders will allow factories to operate at full capacity and create new employment opportunities.
The imposition of high tariffs by the US administration recently has led to a lot of uncertainty in the leather industry, and many people were looking at joblessness and a slowdown in business. A replacement for a big importer like the US was desperately being sought. The opening of the Chinese market has surely come as a big opportunity for the Indian leather industry.
