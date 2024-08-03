ETV Bharat / bharat

Green Corridor From Delhi Airport Helps Heart Reach Gurugram Hospital in 13 Minutes

New Delhi: Amidst the gushing rains and traffic snarls, a green corridor was created from the Delhi airport to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram to transport a heart, covering a distance of 18 kilometres in 13 minutes, the medical facility said.

With the support of around 100 police officers the heart was transported from Kolkata to Gurugram on Wednesday in four hours to save the life of a 34-year-old man from Rohtak, hospital authorities said.

The first green corridor was created in Kolkata by the police from a government hospital where a 54-year-old woman was declared brain dead. Following the approval from the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), the heart was transported from the hospital to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, they said.

The heart was then flown to Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, through the Indigo Airlines. A second green corridor was created by the Delhi and Gurugram police in coordination with hospital staff. According to the hospital statement, the organ travelled the 18 km from IGI Airport to Fortis Hospital, Gurugram, in just 13 minutes, despite heavy traffic congestion and a sudden downpour.

The entire process was managed within four hours with the help and support of around 100 police officers, the statement read. When the organ reached the hospital, it was transplanted by a team of doctors led by Dr. Udgeath Dhir, Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery, Fortis Gurugram.

Speaking about the case, Dr Dhir said, "The 34-year-old recipient was brought to Fortis Gurugram in a critical state, with only 10 to 15 per cent of his heart functioning."

"He was already on artificial heart support with the Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD), and was registered on the NOTTO list for a heart transplant," Dr Dhir said. Although the heart failure protocol treatment was started, the patient faced financial challenges, Dhir said.