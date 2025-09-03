Greater Bengaluru Authority Sets Roadmap For Urban Development, Infrastructure, And Elections

ETV Bharat / bharat

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: The Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Maheshwar Rao, has outlined the key responsibilities and immediate plans of the newly created body that will oversee administration, planning, and economic development across Bengaluru’s metropolitan area.

A Unified Framework for Urban Development

Addressing the media, Rao explained that the GBA will bring together various city corporations under one umbrella to ensure coordinated planning and governance. The authority will be responsible for managing development across 900 square kilometres, preparing master plans for each corporation, and fostering economic growth.

“The GBA will serve as both an administrative and economic development agency. Large projects requiring heavy investment will now be executed in a more coordinated and project-based manner,” Rao said.

The authority’s executive committee will be supported by the Chief Commissioner, while the Chief Minister will act as chairman. The Deputy Chief Minister and District Minister will also be part of the committee.

The government has ordered the closure of 291 bank accounts previously used by local bodies, with funds set to be transferred into a single GBA account. “These accounts are not permanently closed, but their operations have been stopped for now. Once new corporations are established, fresh accounts will be opened, and funds transferred accordingly,” Rao explained. He noted that the transition may take a few days before transactions resume.

Clear Ward Identification for Citizens with Focus on Delimitation and Elections

To help residents adjust to the new structure, updated signboards and advertisements are being introduced. QR codes will guide citizens in identifying their ward, corporation, and the contact details of officials in their area. “This will make it easier for people to know who is responsible for their ward and access services without confusion,” Rao said.