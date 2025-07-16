Great Grandson Of Lokmanya Tilak Passes Away In Pune, Last Rites Today

Pune: Dipak Tilak, great grandson of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and trustee editor of 'Kesari', passed away on Wednesday at his residence in Pune due to age-related ailments, family sources said.

He is survived by a son, daughter and grandchildren. His mortal remains have been kept at Tilakwada in Pune for public homage from 8 am to 11 am today. The last rites will be performed at Vaikuntha crematorium after noon, they added.

Tilak had served as the vice chancellor at Tilak Maharashtra University. He made remarkable contributions in the fields of education, journalism and social work, carrying forward the legacy of social reformer Lokmanya Tilak. His initiative for the promotion of Japanese language had earned appreciation from by the Japanese government. He also earned respect as the chairman of the Lokmanya Tilak National Award Committee.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar offered tribute to Tilak. He said, "Dipak Tilak had played an active role in keeping alive patriotism, value-based thinking and passion for public education through the iconic Marathi newspaper 'Kesari'. The Japanese government had also taken note of his work. He had always been an inspiration for the younger generation. He was a thinker, skilled administrator, sensitive journalist and dedicated social worker. His departure has created a huge void in Pune. My deepest condolences to his family. May God rest his soul in peace."