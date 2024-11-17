ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Pollution Worsens; GRAP-4 Imposed from Monday, Diesel Trucks Banned, Schools to Go Online

The CAQM has decided to impose Stage-4 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan, which is to come into force from Monday at 8 am.

Air pollution worsens in Delhi-NCR.
Air pollution worsens in Delhi-NCR. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 8 minutes ago

Updated : 29 seconds ago

New Delhi: Amid Delhi-NCR's poor air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday decided to impose Stage-4 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan, which is to come into force from Monday at 8 am.

Entry of trucks into the national capital has been banned except for those carrying essential goods and services; LNG, CNG, electric, and BS-VI diesel trucks are allowed.

GRAP Stage 4 entails a ban on diesel-run medium and heavy goods vehicles registered in Delhi (BS-IV or below), except those carrying essentials.

(with agency inputs)

Last Updated : 29 seconds ago

