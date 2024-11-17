ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Pollution Worsens; GRAP-4 Imposed from Monday, Diesel Trucks Banned, Schools to Go Online

New Delhi: Amid Delhi-NCR's poor air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday decided to impose Stage-4 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan, which is to come into force from Monday at 8 am.

Entry of trucks into the national capital has been banned except for those carrying essential goods and services; LNG, CNG, electric, and BS-VI diesel trucks are allowed.