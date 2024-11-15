ETV Bharat / bharat

GRAP III Restrictions In Delhi-NCR: What's Allowed, What's Not

Thick layer of smog engulfs the area as the air quality in the city remains in the 'Very Poor' category, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) as air quality worsens to a ‘severe’ level. From 8 a.m. today, the restrictions aim to curb escalating pollution levels, with measures focused on halting non-essential construction and limiting polluting vehicles.

Delhi’s air quality has remained in the ‘severe’ category for the third straight day, with a dense layer of smog trapping pollutants. A mix of seasonal pollution, traffic emissions, and stubble burning has compounded the crisis, pushing the authorities to enact stricter controls.

On January 14, Delhi recorded an AQI of 447, the highest this season. Heavy fog and smog blanketed the city, reducing visibility to zero at Palam airport and to 200 meters at Safdarjung, the city’s main weather station. The capital also recorded a seasonal low of 27.8°C during the day, with the minimum temperature staying at 17°C, three degrees above normal.

Key Restrictions Under GRAP-3



Construction and Demolition: To curb dust and emissions, GRAP-3 prohibits major construction activities, including earthwork, piling, trenching, and open-air operations of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants. Transport of construction materials like sand and cement is also restricted, with vehicles required to avoid unpaved routes.



Exemptions

Essential public services projects like railways, metro lines, healthcare facilities, airports, defense projects, and sanitation work may continue under strict dust and waste management protocols.

Vehicle Emission Norms: Under GRAP-3, vehicle restrictions are tightened in Delhi and NCR districts, including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar:

• BS-III Petrol & BS-IV Diesel Vehicles: These vehicles are restricted in Delhi and adjacent NCR districts.

• Diesel Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs): BS-III diesel MGVs registered in Delhi are restricted unless they transport essential goods.

• Inter-State Diesel Buses and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs): Non-electric, non-CNG, non-BS-VI diesel inter-state buses and LCVs from NCR states are barred from entering Delhi unless carrying essential goods.



What GRAP Stage 3 Entails



GRAP is a set of escalating actions applied in Delhi NCR based on pollution severity: