GRAP 4 Curbs Lifted In Delhi-NCR Amid Dip In Pollution Levels

New Delhi: The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Thursday revoked curbs under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a dip in pollution levels, according to an official order.

The curbs were imposed Wednesday as calm winds, low temperatures and foggy conditions allowed the accumulation of pollutants in the region, with the air quality index clocking at 396 last evening.

Stage 4 curbs include a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and mandatory shifting of school classes, except for classes 10 and 12, to hybrid mode.