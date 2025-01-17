ETV Bharat / bharat

GRAP 3 Curbs Revoked In Delhi-NCR Amid Dip In Pollution

New Delhi: The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Friday revoked curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a dip in pollution due to favourable meteorological conditions, according to an official order.

Calm winds, low temperatures and foggy conditions had allowed the accumulation of pollutants in the region earlier this week, promoting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to implement the strictest curbs under stages 3 and 4 of GRAP.

The panel decided to revoke stage 4 curbs on Thursday amid a dip in pollution levels following a spell of rain in the region. On Friday, air pollution level declined further amid strong winds, leading to revocation of stage 3 curbs. GRAP Stage 3 entails a ban on non-essential construction work.

Classes up to grade 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.