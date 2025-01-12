ETV Bharat / bharat

GRAP 3 Curbs Revoked In Delhi-NCR Amid Dip In Air Pollution Levels

New Delhi: The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Sunday revoked Stage-III curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a dip in air pollution levels due to favourable meteorological conditions, according to an official order. Light rainfall in and around Delhi triggered by a Western Disturbance -- weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring winter rain and snow to northwest India -- significantly improved the city's air quality.

The national capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 278 at 4 PM on Sunday, 72 points below the 350-mark threshold for the implementation of Stage-III curbs, which include a ban on non-essential construction work. Another Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India around January 14–15.

GRAP Stage 3, which was brought back on Thursday, entails a ban on non-essential construction work. Classes up to grade V are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.