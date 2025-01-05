ETV Bharat / bharat

GRAP 3 Curbs Revoked In Delhi-NCR Amid Dip In Air Pollution Levels

New Delhi: The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Sunday revoked stage 3 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan after witnessing a dip in air pollution levels owing to favourable meteorological conditions, especially improved wind speed, according to an official order.

The city's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 339 at 4 pm on Sunday. According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality is predicted to improve further -- from "severe" to "poor" -- due to favourable meteorological conditions.

The IMD has predicted rain in northwest India over the next two-three days due to back-to-back western disturbances. The Commission for Air Quality Management, responsible for strategising air pollution mitigation in Delhi-NCR, directed authorities in the region to immediately revoke curbs prescribed under stage 3 to prevent further worsening of the situation.

GRAP Stage 3, which was brought back on Friday, entails a ban on non-essential construction work. Classes up to grade 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.