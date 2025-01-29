ETV Bharat / bharat

GRAP 3 Curbs Invoked In Delhi-NCR Amid Rise In Pollution

New Delhi: The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Wednesday invoked curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a sharp rise in pollution due to unfavourable meteorological conditions, according to an official order.

The air quality in Delhi deteriorated sharply amid calm winds, smoggy situation and low mixing height with the 24-average AQI rising to 365 at 4 pm, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to implement curbs under stage 3 of GRAP.

GRAP Stage 3 entails a ban on non-essential construction work. Classes up to grade 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.