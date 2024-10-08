Grand Victory In Doda Against BJP: AAP Convener Kejriwal Congratulates Party

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday congratulated the party for the victory in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda Assembly seat and opening its account in a fifth state. AAP candidate Mehraj Malik, a District Development Council (DDC) member, polled 23,228 votes against BJP's Gajay Singh Rana's 18,690 votes in Doda assembly constituency.

"Many congratulations on the grand victory of AAP candidate from Doda Mehraj Malik against the BJP. You fought the election very well. Congratulations to the entire party for having an MLA in the fifth state," Kejriwal said in a Hindi post on X. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is ruling Punjab and Delhi, also has MLAs in Gujarat and Goa.

Senior party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi asserted that Arvind Kejriwal's "revolution" has reached Jammu and Kashmir with the "fantastic win" of Malik. The AAP contested seven seats out of 90 in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. The party leaders and workers celebrated the Doda win at the AAP headquarters near Mandi House, distributing sweets and dancing to drum beats.