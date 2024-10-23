Gram Panchayats to Get Access to 5-Day and Hourly Weather Forecasts

New Delhi: The Ministry of Panchayati Raj in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department and Ministry of Earth Sciences is set to launch a transformative initiative to provide Gram Panchayats with 5 days daily weather forecasting and provision to check hourly weather forecast at the Gram Panchayat Level Weather Forecasts.

According to Ministry of Panchayati Raj, this initiative, aimed at empowering rural communities and enhancing disaster preparedness at the grassroots, will directly benefit farmers and villagers across the country. This initiative strengthens grassroots governance and promotes sustainable agricultural practices, making rural populations more climate-resilient and better equipped to tackle environmental challenges.

This is the first time that localized weather forecasts will be available at the Gram Panchayat level, supported by IMD’s expanded sensor coverage. The forecasts will be disseminated through the Ministry’s digital platforms: e-GramSwaraj, which enables efficient governance, project tracking, and resource management, the Meri Panchayat app, which fosters community engagement by allowing citizens to interact with local representatives and report issues, and Gram Manchitra, a spatial planning tool that provides geospatial insights for development projects, the ministry said.

A Training workshop on “Weather Forecasts at the Gram Panchayat Level” will be organized which will be attended by more than 200 participants, including Elected Representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and State Panchayati Raj officials. This training session will equip Panchayat representatives and functionaries with the knowledge and skills to effectively utilize weather forecasting tools and resources at the grassroots level, empowering them to make informed decisions and enhance climate resilience in their communities.

The ministry said as weather patterns become increasingly unpredictable, the introduction of weather forecasting at the Gram Panchayat level will serve as a crucial tool in safeguarding agricultural livelihoods and enhancing rural preparedness against natural disasters. Gram Panchayats will receive daily updates on temperature, rainfall, wind speed, and cloud cover, empowering them to make critical decisions in agriculture, such as planning sowing, irrigation, and harvesting activities. These tools will also strengthen disaster preparedness and infrastructure planning.

Furthermore, SMS alerts will be sent to Panchayat representatives regarding extreme weather events like cyclones and heavy rainfall, ensuring immediate action to protect lives, crops, and property. This endeavour is a transformative step toward building climate-resilient communities at the grassroots level.