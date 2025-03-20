Grabbing Breasts, Unknotting Pyjama Not Attempt To Rape: Allahabad HC

Allahabad: Grabbing a child's breast, opening the knot of her pyjama and dragging her beneath a culvert before fleeing from the spot don't account for the offence of rape, the Allahabad High Court observed recently.

The court was replying to the prosecution who said the accused, Pawan and Akash, allegedly grabbed the breasts of the 11-year-old victim, broke the string of her pyjama and attempted to drag her beneath a culvert. However, due to the intervention of passers-by, they fled the spot, leaving the victim behind.

"The allegations levelled against the accused, Pawan and Akash, and the facts of the case do not constitute the crime of attempted rape. To allege an attempted rape, the prosecution must establish that it had gone beyond the stage of preparation. The difference between preparation and actual attempt to commit a crime lies mainly in the greater degree of determination," Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra observed, while partially accepting the revised petition of the accused in the case registered at Patiyali Police Station in Kasganj.

The accused moved the High Court challenging the summon issued to them, arguing that even if the complaint's version is taken at face value, no offence of rape was made out.

Eventually, the court altered the charges against the duo, who were originally summoned to stand trial under Section 376 IPC (Rape) and 18 (attempt to commit an offence) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court directed that the accused be tried under the lesser charge of Section 354-B IPC (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe), along with Sections 9/10 of the POCSO Act (aggravated sexual assault).

The court observed that a prima facie charge of attempt to rape was not made out against the accused and instead, they were liable to be summoned for a minor charge of Section 354(b) IPC, (assault or abuse a woman with intent to disrobing or compelling her to be naked) and Section 9 (m) of POCSO Act.