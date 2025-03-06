ETV Bharat / bharat

GPUs Will Be Available At Rs 67/Hr On IndiaAI Compute Portal: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) will be available on the IndiaAI compute portal for as low as Rs 67/hour, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday. Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and IT, on the first anniversary of IndiaAI mission launched an array of initiatives, including the IndiaAI compute portal and dataset platform AIKosha, intended at democratising access to AI and driving innovation forward.

The IndiaAI compute portal will provide access to compute more than 18,000 GPUs, cloud storage and other AI services to students, startups, researchers, academia, and government departments.

"We have today a common compute facility for 14,000 GPUs, which is much more than what we had targeted. 10,000 GPUs is what we had targeted. We already have 14,000 GPUs now, with another 4,000 in the pipeline, and many more come in the upcoming quarters," the minister said.

The cost of using these GPUs is historically low at Rs 67 per hour, he informed. This will offer a huge advantage to startups, application developers, researchers, and students, he said.

Citing India's mission to the moon, Vaishnaw said the mission was conducted at a fraction of the cost of other countries' moon missions, and the same approach will be applied for building the country's own foundational model, and India will build it at a fraction of cost of what other countries are doing it.

"Our preparedness for India's own foundational model is progressing excellently well. We have got 67 applications for creating the foundational models," he said, adding that 22 of these applications are for Large Language Models (LLMs).

He said the government is holding and formalising extensive consultations with experts regarding the development of indigenous chipsets -- "something which will change the course of our country". In the coming 3-4 years, India should have its own GPUs competing with the world and take a seat among the top five technology nations of the world, the minister asserted.

GPUs available on the platform include AMD 300X, AMD 325X, NVIDIA H200, NVIDIA H100, AWS Trainium and Inferentia, and NVIDIA GeForce, among others. MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said the launch of the compute portal will enhance the way AI gets rolled out and implemented across the country.

"The AI Compute Portal is the largest component of the India AI mission. Almost about 45 per cent of funds (of India AI Mission) are earmarked for that particular area," Krishnan said. Technology, specially AI, can be an enabling factor in achieving the 2047 Viksit Bharat dream, he added.