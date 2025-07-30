Govt Working For Holistic Empowerment Of Women: Union Minister Savitri Thakur

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur on Wednesday said the government has adopted a “whole-of-government” and “whole-of-society” approach to address issues on a life-cycle continuum basis for the holistic empowerment of women from all sections of society, and this includes political empowerment of women.

The Minister of State for Women and Child Development said this in response to a question in the Lok Sabha on women's empowerment.

She said that through various policies, the Government of India is promoting greater participation of women in local governance and political leadership roles.

"The total number of women contesting general elections in the country has increased from 3 per cent in 1957 to 10 per cent in 2024. The total number of elected women members, which was 22 in the First Lok Sabha and 27 in the Second Lok Sabha, has increased to 78 in the 17th Lok Sabha and to 75 in the 18th Lok Sabha (which is approximately 14 per cent of the total members). In the Rajya Sabha also, the total number of women members in 1952 was 15, which is 42 at present. It is approximately 17 per cent of the total members," Thakur said.

She stated the country has about 14.5 lakh Elected Women Representatives (EWRs) in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), which is about 46 per cent of the total elected representatives, unparalleled in the world. She said there are 21 states in the country that have made provision for 50 per cent reservation for women in PRIs as against the constitutional mandate of a minimum 33 per cent reservation for women.

“In 2023, the Parliament of India passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, marking a historic milestone in its national journey to foster equitable representation of women in public life at all levels of the federal structure. This landmark legislation rotationally reserves one-third of all seats for women in the Lower House of Parliament, Lok Sabha, and in all State Legislative Assemblies, including the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, thus institutionalising representation of women in politics at the highest levels of public decision-making," Thakur said.

The Minister of State for Women and Child Development further said the government has launched the “Sashakt Panchayat-Netri Abhiyan,” a comprehensive and targeted capacity-building initiative aimed at strengthening Women Elected Representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions across the nation. It focuses on sharpening their leadership acumen, enhancing their decision-making capabilities, and reinforcing their role in grassroots governance.

“The government has prepared specialised training modules designed specifically for the capacity building of women elected representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions. Recognising the on-the-ground challenges faced by women duty bearers and women leaders contesting elections, a comprehensive 'Primer on Law Addressing Gender-Based Violence and Harmful Practices' for Panchayat Elected Representatives has also been prepared," she said.

Thakur also informed that the government has launched the Model Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats Initiative with the aim to establish at least one Model Gram Panchayat in each district in the country that is both women- and girl-friendly, reinforcing the commitment to gender equality and sustainable rural development.

Envisioning Self Help Groups (SHG) as vehicles of change, today 10 crore women linked with over 90 lakh SHGs, with support from the government, are transforming the rural landscape economically and taking greater leadership at the grassroots level, she added.