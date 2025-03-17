ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Will Enact Strict Law To Curb Illegal Religious Conversion: Chhattisgarh Dy CM Sharma

Four cases of religious conversations have been reported so far in 2025. ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government will soon enact a legislature to prevent illegal religious conversation, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said on Monday. The announcement follows BJP MLA Ajay Chandrasekhar raising the issue of illegal religious conversation through a call attention notice in the assembly.

In the guise of 'changai sabha' (healing meeting) innocent, helpless, poor people are being converted through allurement, Chandrakar said, adding that NGOs formed to work in health, education and social work sectors were receiving foreign funds, which was being allegedly used for conversion.

"There are several such NGOs in the state, registered on a religious basis and are also getting funds from abroad. In Bastar district, nine out of 19 registered organisations and in Jashpur district, 15 out of 18 institutions are being run by Christian missionaries. Conversion activities are getting encouragement due to lack of control on these organisations," he alleged.

Most of the organisations are operating in Jashpur district (the home district of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai), where a majority of conversion cases are reported, he said, citing some registered cases of religious conversion in Bilaspur and Raipur districts earlier this year.

"The use of foreign funding in conversion cannot be denied. Though the government claims to have banned such funds, the institutions find their way by not providing audit reports," Chandrakar claimed.

In his reply, Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, said it is not correct to say that incidents of conversion are increasing due to a lack of control over NGOs. Police conduct proper investigations and take prompt legal action when complaints are received about people being lured to convert at such healing meetings, he added.

Sharma said one case was lodged in 2020, seven in 2021, three in 2022, zero in 2023, 12 in 2024 and four cases so far in 2025.

Terming the issues as serious, Chandrasekhar said Sai has recently spoken about the inspection of NGOs receiving foreign funds in the state to ensure such aid is not being used in illegal activities, including religious conversion.