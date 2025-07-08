ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Warns SHRESHTA Schools Against Charging Fees From SC Students

New Delhi: The Centre has warned schools participating in its flagship SHRESHTA scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) students against charging for admission, uniforms, books and other expenses in violation of guidelines.

The warning was issued after several reports of schools demanding money under various heads such as security deposits, picnic fees, medical costs, books, uniforms and stationery.

In an official communication dated July 7, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment reminded all participating residential schools that under the SHRESHTA (Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas) programme, no fees or additional charges are to be levied on SC students admitted in class 9 and 11.

All educational and boarding expenses are to be reimbursed by the government directly to the schools, based on actual costs or a prescribed limit, whichever is lower, the ministry said in the letter.

"Under no circumstances should any fee or additional charges be levied on the beneficiary by SHRESHTA schools," Under Secretary Rakesh Kumar said, adding the scheme's goal is to provide high-quality, fully-funded education to SC students in top-performing residential schools.

