'India's Bioeconomy Set To Reach $300B By 2030': Govt Unveils Youth Challenge To Mark BioE3 Policy Milestone

New Delhi: Union Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday launched the BioE3 Challenge for Youth and the country’s first National Biofoundry Network, stressing the move as a step towards making biotechnology a driver of India’s economy, environment and employment.
At the 'One Year of BioE3: From Policy to Action' event, the Minister called biotechnology essential for achieving the $300 billion bio economy by 2030, emphasising that the sector has witnessed unprecedented growth of sixteen times over the last decade, from $10 billion in 2014 to $165.7 billion in 2024.
"This Policy looks toward the future. BioE3 is not about research and innovation only; it is also about jobs, start-ups, and sustainable development. We are putting in place a biomanufacturing ecosystem that can make a significant difference in the life of every citizen: health; agriculture, energy and environment," Singh added.
Ajay Kumar Sood, principal scientific advisor to the government, welcomed the government's emphasis on biotechnology. He said when it comes to biotechnology, the success largely hinges on a skilled talent pool, and not just on infrastructure.
“Talent is an integral part of any technology. Unless you have skilled people, no technology can truly be diffused. The Department of Biotechnology, through its funding mechanisms and institutes, is building a very sizable ecosystem of skilled people which is essential,” Professor Sood said.
He highlighted DBT’s PhD programmes that allow students to spend time in industry, fostering a holistic approach to skill-building. The result, he explained, is the emergence of job roles like biotechnicians, lab technicians, and industry-ready researchers, which are expanding rapidly as India’s biotechnology sector grows at 15% annually.
“If you look at the number of startups and companies in the last decade, the growth has been phenomenal. India is on a very fast path. BioE3, with its six verticals, will ensure we have the human resource requirement to support this momentum,” Sood stressed.
He further underscored that the BioE3 Policy represents a strategic step towards building a green, clean and prosperous India, positioning biotechnology as a solution to public health challenges, climate change, and environmental sustainability.
“Biology is no longer isolated. It is converging with engineering, architecture and even space science. From algae-based carbon capture to organ-on-a-chip systems and biophilic urban designs, the fusion of biology with Artificial General Intelligence opens new and meaningful career avenues for our youth,” Sood added.
From policy to action: A year of milestones
Since the adoption of the BioE3 Policy in August 2024, the DBT has begun several initiatives to integrate the policy into tangible advancements.
Some of the significant recent developments include:
- Inauguration of India's first Biomanufacturing Institute at Mohali
- Bio-Artificial Intelligence hubs were established to create a catalyst for computational biology
- Six national biofoundries were established across national institutes to assist startup individuals and researchers to scale their ideas
- Over 2000 research proposals in new age fields of research from cell and gene therapy, functional foods and climate-smart agriculture
A landmark development has been DBT’s MoU with ISRO to advance space biotechnology, including experiments on the International Space Station. Earlier this year, DBT-backed payloads designed in India were tested by astronaut Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla in microgravity.
On the state front, DBT signed an MoU with Assam to establish a BioE3 Cell—a model that may soon extend to other states to create decentralised bio-innovation hubs.
Globally, India’s missions in 52 countries have shared inputs on BioE3, underscoring the country’s intent to position itself as a biotech leader on the world stage.
BioE3 Challenge for Youth: 'Design microbes, molecules & more'
Perhaps the most exciting announcement of the day was the BioE3 Challenge for Youth, described by Singh as “an invitation to the youth of Bharat to design, innovate and lead change in India’s biotechnology journey.”
The challenge is open to:
- School students (Classes 6–12)
- University students, researchers, and faculty
- Startups and innovators across India
Every month starting in October 2025, DBT will announce a new challenge theme. The top 10 winners will receive ₹1 lakh cash awards along with mentoring support, while 100 selected awardees can access up to ₹25 lakh in funding to develop their ideas into proof-of-concept projects.
Building a future-ready workforce
By aligning research funding, skill-building programmes, and industry integration, the BioE3 ecosystem is projected to generate thousands of new-age jobs in areas such as synthetic biology, bioinformatics, regenerative medicine, and sustainable agriculture.
Rajesh Gokhale, secretary DBT, noted, “We are charting a bold path to transform biology into an industrial force, one that will generate new jobs, build new industries, and deliver innovative solutions to global challenges.”
India’s global positioning
While the U.S., U.K. and China have heavily invested in biotechnology, Prof. Sood believes India’s trajectory is equally promising.
“Instead of focusing on limitations, we should project the phenomenal growth achieved in the last 10 to 12 years. India is well on its way. With the number of startups rising manifold and BioE3 creating an enabling ecosystem, the momentum is unstoppable,” he told ETV Bharat.
Singh alluded similarly to this optimistic reality, calling on youth to actively participate in building the nation´s biotechnology future, “BioE3 is a movement towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat, not just a policy. We will ensure biotechnology provides economic and environmental benefits while providing respectable employment."