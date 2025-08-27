ETV Bharat / bharat

'India's Bioeconomy Set To Reach $300B By 2030': Govt Unveils Youth Challenge To Mark BioE3 Policy Milestone

New Delhi: Union Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday launched the BioE3 Challenge for Youth and the country’s first National Biofoundry Network, stressing the move as a step towards making biotechnology a driver of India’s economy, environment and employment.

At the 'One Year of BioE3: From Policy to Action' event, the Minister called biotechnology essential for achieving the $300 billion bio economy by 2030, emphasising that the sector has witnessed unprecedented growth of sixteen times over the last decade, from $10 billion in 2014 to $165.7 billion in 2024.

"This Policy looks toward the future. BioE3 is not about research and innovation only; it is also about jobs, start-ups, and sustainable development. We are putting in place a biomanufacturing ecosystem that can make a significant difference in the life of every citizen: health; agriculture, energy and environment," Singh added.

Ajay Kumar Sood, principal scientific advisor to the government, welcomed the government's emphasis on biotechnology. He said when it comes to biotechnology, the success largely hinges on a skilled talent pool, and not just on infrastructure.

“Talent is an integral part of any technology. Unless you have skilled people, no technology can truly be diffused. The Department of Biotechnology, through its funding mechanisms and institutes, is building a very sizable ecosystem of skilled people which is essential,” Professor Sood said.

He highlighted DBT’s PhD programmes that allow students to spend time in industry, fostering a holistic approach to skill-building. The result, he explained, is the emergence of job roles like biotechnicians, lab technicians, and industry-ready researchers, which are expanding rapidly as India’s biotechnology sector grows at 15% annually.

“If you look at the number of startups and companies in the last decade, the growth has been phenomenal. India is on a very fast path. BioE3, with its six verticals, will ensure we have the human resource requirement to support this momentum,” Sood stressed.

He further underscored that the BioE3 Policy represents a strategic step towards building a green, clean and prosperous India, positioning biotechnology as a solution to public health challenges, climate change, and environmental sustainability.

“Biology is no longer isolated. It is converging with engineering, architecture and even space science. From algae-based carbon capture to organ-on-a-chip systems and biophilic urban designs, the fusion of biology with Artificial General Intelligence opens new and meaningful career avenues for our youth,” Sood added.

From policy to action: A year of milestones

Since the adoption of the BioE3 Policy in August 2024, the DBT has begun several initiatives to integrate the policy into tangible advancements.

Some of the significant recent developments include:

- Inauguration of India's first Biomanufacturing Institute at Mohali

- Bio-Artificial Intelligence hubs were established to create a catalyst for computational biology

- Six national biofoundries were established across national institutes to assist startup individuals and researchers to scale their ideas