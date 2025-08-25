Centre Unconcerned About Youth: Rahul Gandhi; SSC Chief To Resolve Operational And Technical Issues

New Delhi: Amid a row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of computer-based recruitment examination for government jobs, SSC chairman S Gopalakrishnan on Monday said that all "technical and operational issues" are being resolved. He said the new system implemented by the Commission is aimed at ensuring more transparency and fairness in the recruitment process, and from the upcoming Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, such disruptions are expected to be resolved.

The assertion comes amidst ongoing protests in the national capital and some other parts of the country by government job aspirants and coaching institutes who claimed of encountering various issues, including technical and operational glitches and exam centres being located far from candidates' homes (500 km in some cases), during the conduct of Selection Posts/Phase XIII Exams, 2025, held from July 24 to August 2.

"The technical & operational issues are being resolved, and from the ensuing CGL exams onwards, such disruptions are not anticipated. The entities concerned, be it the ECA (exam conducting agency) or the content providers, are subject to strict service level agreements and face deterrent penalties for any shortcomings in performance," Gopalakrishnan said during a presser at the headquarters of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) here.

Referring to the protests, Gopalakrishnan said about 5.5 lakh candidates took the recent first Selection Posts exams. He said, on July 24, the test was cancelled at two venues out of 194 and then rescheduled.

"A detailed log analysis has been done, and about 59,000 candidates have been identified for whom, to set the record straight, three special exam shifts for Selection Posts exams have been scheduled on 29th August," Gopalakrishnan said.

He, however, said the computer-based tests for the stenographer posts from August 6-8 were conducted without any hitch, and reiterated that disruptions are expected to be addressed from the CGL exam, which has been postponed to mid-September.

On some aspirants being allocated distant exam centres, the chairman said that the previous exam conducting agency, TCS, had many centres where they could accommodate more seats per shift.

"The new ECA has started to ramp up centres in many places. As a result of this, for the first test, candidates in some cities were scheduled at places far away. This has been redressed from the steno (stenographer) exam onwards, when 80% candidates have been given centres at cities of their choice," the SSC chief said.

While facing further questions around the protest, Gopalakrishnan criticised coaching institutes and said they have nothing to do with the interests of genuine candidates or the functioning of the Commission.

He said they have joined the protest to save their business, which has been severely affected due to various reforms initiated by the Commission including "E-dossiers"— a system for secure, tamper-proof and transparent handling of candidate dossiers of recruitment examinations.

Further, deviation from the old pattern of questions has rendered their (coaching centres) material of not much use, he said. The SSC chief said the style of conducting recruitment examinations has been modified since July 2025.

"Consequent to a Supreme Court Order, the responsibility for questions has been unbundled and given to other selected agencies. Till June 2025, for all SSC exams, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) used to set the questions. From July 2025, the questions come from content agencies and not from the ECA," he said.

On glitches in the computer-based tests, Gopalakrishnan said a significant change is that questions are being delivered from a vault digitally, and in this process, there have been some bugs which resulted in duplication of questions, multiple repeats of the same options, etc., which have been addressed.

"Though these are to be avoided, there will be no impact on candidates since the effect is uniform, marks addressed by question challenge mechanism and adoption of equi-percentile method of normalisation in order to balance differences in exam difficulty across various shifts," the SSC chief said.

He said, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has been roped in for IT security since CBTs are prone to technological hacking attempts and in most cases, "in connivance with private test centres which are engaged by the ECA to conduct the exams".

"This called for technical integration between the CDAC and Eduquity (exam conducting agency), which came about after initial hiccups for a few days," Gopalakrishnan said.

He said there are two other entities engaged -- one for exam monitoring and another for developing content tools & providing IT application support.

"Unlike the earlier pattern where all activities were undertaken by a single entity, tests are now conducted with active engagement of multiple agencies," the SSC chief said.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Monday slammed the Centre over the alleged lathi-charge on SSC aspirants protesting at Ramlila Maidan here, with Rahul Gandhi claiming the Modi government was not concerned about future of the youth as it has come to power by "stealing votes".

SSC students and trainers staged a protest at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, demanding better conduct of the examination. Police, however, have denied opposition parties' claims of baton-charging the demonstrators. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also lashed out at the Centre over the issue.

"Stealing the future of the country's youth has become a habit of the Modi government. The brutal lathi-charge by the Modi government's puppet police on students protesting against rigging in SSC exams at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan is highly condemnable," he said.

"Over the past 11 years, the BJP has handed over the journey of our youth from recruitment exams to getting jobs to paper leak mafias. The BJP-RSS has destroyed the education system. The youth of the country are enraged. Now the youth of the country will not tolerate this injustice!" Kharge said.

Gandhi said, "The brutal lathi-charge on SSC candidates and teachers who were peacefully protesting at Ramlila Maidan is not only shameful but also the hallmark of a cowardly government." "The youth had only demanded their rights -- employment and justice -- but got lathi-charged," said the Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"It is clear the Modi government is neither concerned about the youth of the country, nor about their future. Why should it be? This government has come to power not by the votes of the people, but by stealing votes," Gandhi said.

He added, "First, they will steal votes. Then they will steal exams. Then they will steal jobs. Then they will crush your rights and voice, both! Youth, farmers, poor, Bahujans and minorities, they do not want your vote, so your demands will never be their priority." Now is the time, not to be afraid, but to fight boldly, Gandhi asserted.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, around 1,500 protestors gathered at Ramlila Maidan, and 100 refused to leave the site after the permitted time despite multiple requests and intimations. "Out of those who were not leaving, 44 protestors were detained. There was no laathi-charge," the officer said. The SSC exam has seen numerous complaints of abrupt cancellations, server crashes, unresponsive systems, and exam centres located as far as 500 km from candidates' homes.