Govt To Wikipedia: Why It Should Not Be Treated As Publisher Instead Of Intermediary

The Indian government raises concerns over Wikipedia's editorial control, pointing to complaints of biased and defamatory content, seeking clarification on its intermediary status.

Representational Image (Getty Images)
By PTI

Published : 50 minutes ago

New Delhi: The Centre has written to Wikipedia noting numerous complaints of bias and inaccuracies in information provided by it, and asked why it should not be treated as a publisher instead of an intermediary, sources said on Tuesday.

The communication from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said there is a view that a small group exercises editorial control on its pages.

Wikipedia advertises itself as a free online encyclopedia where volunteers can create or edit pages on personalities, issues or various subjects.

The popular online source of information is embroiled in legal cases in India over alleged inaccurate and defamatory content provided by it.

COMPLAINTS AGAINST WIKIPEDIAWIKIPEDIAGOVT WRITES TO WIKIPEDIA

