Attention Private Vehicle Owners: Govt To Launch FASTag-based Annual Pass Of Rs 3,000 From Aug 15

New Delhi: In a key announcement for motorists, the central government is set to introduce FASTag-based annual pass priced at Rs 3,000 from Aug 15, for hassle-free highway travel, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Gadkari said the pass is valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first. The pass is designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.

The road transport and highways minister said the annual pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country. A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be available on the Rajmarg Yatra App, as well as on the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH, he added.

Gadkari said the policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction.

"By reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimising disputes at toll plazas, the annual Pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners, " the minister said.

As per the above arrangement, one complete journey (from entry to exit) on a toll highway is counted as one trip. Hence, the FASTag-based Annual Pass worth Rs 3,000 will remain valid for either 1 year from the date of activation or until the user completes 200 trips, whichever comes first.

For example, if one is travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, the one-way journey covering all toll plazas along the route will be considered one trip. A round trip (up & down) will therefore count as two trips.

At present, frequent highway commuters have the option of obtaining a pass at Rs 340 a month, totalling Rs 4,080 per year. Earlier this year, Gadkari had indicated they were discussing further streamlining the passes for private vehicle users.