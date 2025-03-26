ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt To Form SIT To Ban Online Betting, Rummy: Telangana CM Reddy

Reddy said such people are also criticising law and order, and everyone knows how careless they were towards law and order in the previous government.

CM Revant Reddy addresses the assembly.
CM Revanth Reddy addresses the assembly. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 5:36 PM IST

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday informed the Telangana assembly that a special investigation team will be formed by the government to crack down on online betting, gaming and rummy.

Reddy said online betting has become an international crime and the government has decided to be vigilant on betting. "It has been decided to be strict with online betting and rummy to prevent and ban such activities. The punishments for online betting and rummy should also be revised," he said.

"Those who promote online betting and rummy have been investigated. The problem will not be solved by investigating those who created the propaganda, and it has been decided to set up a special investigation team and put an end to the activities," Reddy added.

Reddy said such people are also criticising law and order, and everyone knows how careless they were towards law and order in the previous government. He criticised the Disha incident and the murder of the lawyer couple as examples of the previous government's negligence.

He said investments are being blocked through bad propaganda about law and order, and the state is collapsing. "BRS leaders are campaigning that the Revanth Reddy-led government will collapse soon. But elections will come in 2029 only, and not before," he added.

