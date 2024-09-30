Govt To Collect Travellers’ Feedback To Strengthen Tourism Sector

New Delhi: In a bid to boost tourism and generate more opportunities as well as for an inclusive development of this sector across the country, the Ministry of Tourism will seek feedback from tourists and this data will help the government to pave the way for preparing a tourism policy and strategy.

The senior officials said this feedback will be real-time and dynamic in nature allowing the Ministry to address issues in a proactive manner in collaboration with various stakeholders. For development in tourism sector, this will be an authentic and main source of data that will help to work on those aspects further.

For sharing their experiences and issues, travellers will be able to provide feedback and ratings through scanning a QR Code placed at relevant points at airports and railway stations, while spending around 30 seconds to rate their tourist experience and provide any feedback, a senior official of the Tourism Ministry said.

To get a reliable source of insight and information for tourism policy and strategy, the Ministry of Tourism will work in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Central government and Ministry of Railways and they will install the QR codes at strategic points which will be easily accessible to the travellers.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Tourism, recently, said a master list of tourism destinations for development will be released by the Ministry of Tourism shortly which will be developed across the country in convergence with the Ministries including Culture, Civil Aviation, Railways, Road Transport & Highways, Ports, Shipping, and Waterways over the next three years, in active collaboration with States and Union Territories. The master list would be put out in the public domain to enable private sector players to plan their future investments.