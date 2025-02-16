J-K Govt To Allow 22 Students Of Islamic Global School To Appear In 10th Class Exams

Srinagar: Following the hue and cry regarding denying exam registration forms to 22 students of 10th standard, the government Saturday said that it will not waste their academic year.

Speaking exclusively, education minister Sakina Itoo said that the academic year of the students is very precious and the government will not allow it to waste it at any cost.

"I am holding an important meeting tomorrow reading the denial of registration to the students of Islamic Global School of Srinagar. I will make sure that the academic career of the students studying in it is not wasted for the mistake of the school management,” Itoo said.

In the meantime, the Srinagar Court has asked the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) chairman and its joint secretary (General) to permit the students of Islamic Global School to appear in the annual regular examination of 10th standard.

Meanwhile, the president of Private School Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) G N Var said, “JKBOSE is targeting Islamic Global School particularly. There are many other schools that are reeling under the same situations.”

Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone on micro-blogging site X said, “What arrogance ? Why can’t someone from the government facilitate the implementation of a court order? Allowing kids to sit in class X exams. Or are they being punished for having the audacity to approach the court and get an order? That is a very common disease when in power.” (SIC)

Director of School Education Kashmir G N Itoo said, “The issue has been resolved by the intervention of the education minister. The decision has been taken in the interest of safeguarding the academic year of the students.”