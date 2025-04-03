ETV Bharat / bharat

'Waqf Board Not To Manage, But Oversee Properties,' Kiren Rijiju Tables Waqf Bill In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Rajya Sabha, asserting that the proposed legislation is not against Muslims or intended to hurt their religious feelings but seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties.

While addressing the upper house of Parliament, Rijiju cited the Sachar committee report, which recommended that the central Waqf council and state Waqf board be broadened to make them inclusive. The Lok Sabha passed the Bill with a 288-232 vote in the wee hours of Thursday after nearly 12 hours of debate.

Tabling the Bill in the Upper House, Rijiju said the proposed legislation has nothing to do with religion but deals only with properties. The Bill aims to include all the Muslim sects in the Waqf board, Rijiju said.

The minister informed the House that there were 4.9 lakh Waqf properties in 2004, which have now increased to 8.72 lakh. Seeking the opposition's support to pass the Bill, Rijiju said it aims to accomplish the unfulfilled tasks of the previous governments.