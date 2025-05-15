ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Suspends Security Clearance Of Turkey's Celebi Airport Services

New Delhi: The Centre has suspended the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd "with immediate effect in the interests of national security." The Turkish-exception ground handling company operates at multiple major airports in India, including, Delhi, Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad and Cochin.

The order made by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) was made on Thursday by the agency's Joint Director (Operations), Sunil Yadav. The order reads, "The security clearance ni r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd, under the category Ground Handling Agency was approved by DG, BCAS vide letter no. 15/99/2022-Delhi- BCAS/E-219110 dated 21.11.2022. In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of National Security. This issues with the approval of DG, BCAS."

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has cut ties with Çelebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd. and Çelebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt. Ltd. following a directive by the BCAS that revoked security clearance on the basis of national security. DIAL is working with existing ground handlers AISATS and Bird Group (both ground handlers) and is in the process of onboarding a cargo handler that has already been approved in advance to ensure operational continuity.

DIAL will also transition all Çelebi employees at IGI Airport to their new employers without changing employment terms. DIAL has reassured passengers, airlines and, cargo stakeholders that they will continue to have consistent services and operations during the transition Phase.

Celebi is one of three ground handlers that operate at Delhi Airport along with AISATS and Bird Group. The firm charges for both passenger and cargo terminal services and is a critical operational team in the turnaround of aircraft at the airport as well as very busy airports. Due to cancelation of security clearance being immediate, the airport operators at these locations will need to quickly find stopgap measures to reassign Celebi Airport Services responsibilities to other licensed ground handlers. Eventually, new tenders will be floated to appoint a replacement.

Celebi’s presence in India spans nine airports, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Goa, Cochin, and Kannur—through at least three different companies. Its ground handling services include baggage loading and unloading, passenger check-in assistance, aircraft cleaning, refuelling coordination, and flight operations support.

According to the company’s website, Celebi began Indian operations through a joint venture in Mumbai. It later established Celebi Airport Services India and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India. Over the years, the firm’s footprint expanded significantly, and it now handles 58,000 flights annually, manages 5.4 lakh tonnes of cargo, and employs around 7,800 staff.