Govt Striving to Get 'Chhath Puja' Included in UNESCO's Cultural Heritage List: PM

New Delhi: The government is striving to get the 'Chhath Mahaparva' included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List, and when that happens, people in every corner of the world will be able to experience the festival's grandeur and divinity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also pointed out that some time ago, on account of similar efforts by the government, Kolkata's Durga Puja also became a part of this UNESCO list.

"Our festivals and celebrations keep India's culture alive. Chhath Puja is a sacred festival that comes after Diwali. This grand festival dedicated to the Sun God is very special," he said.

"In this, we offer Arghya to the setting sun also and worship it. Chhath is not only celebrated in different parts of the country, but its splendour is seen all over the world. Now, it is turning into a global festival," he said.