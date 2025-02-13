ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Starts Process Of Procuring Surveillance Helicopters For High Altitude Areas

New Delhi: The government has begun the process to procure nearly 1,000 surveillance helicopters with accessories capable of operating up to an altitude of 5,500 metres above sea level and both during day and night time, as a Request for Information (RFI) was issued.

The RFI says the surveillance helicopters, along with the accessories, are planned to be procured in the spirit of the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programmes.

"The preferred categorisation for the project as per provisions of Chapter-II of DAP-2020 may be indicated by the vendors with due justification," it adds.

The defence ministry intends to procure an "approximate quantity of 1,000 surveillance copters (high altitude area) with accessories", according to the RFI document.

This RFI is being issued to "finalise SQRs (Service Qualitative Requirements), decide procurement category and identify probable Indian vendors who are capable to supply surveillance copter (HAA) along with accessories".

The first part of the RFI incorporates the intended use of the equipment and the operational requirement that should be met by the surveillance copter with accessories.

The RFI also mentions the terrain conditions under which the "surveillance copters" will be employed primarily in high altitude (up to 5,500 metres), mountainous terrain in India.

The surveillance copters with accessories should be operational by day and night and in commonly encountered weather conditions in all kinds of terrains in the country, the RFI says.