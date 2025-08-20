ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Slams Opposition For Spreading Lies Over Maharashtra Election Data

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday slammed the Opposition for disrupting Rajya Sabha proceedings, saying it was spreading lies on the Maharashtra election data, a day after research organisation CSDS issued a public apology acknowledging errors in its poll data. As the Rajya Sabha reassembled post-lunch to discuss the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill 2025, Opposition MPs staged protests demanding a discussion on alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections.

Despite Vice Chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita's repeated appeals to maintain decorum, Opposition members continued raising slogans of "vote chori bandh karo" (stop vote theft).

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We are raising this issue every day. We want to share about 'vote chori'... This is an important issue... We have to save democracy and the Constitution." Pradhan made his opening remarks on the bill amid the sloganeering. When the Chair did not accede to their demand, Opposition members staged a walkout from the Upper House.

The Union minister continued his speech and said, "Opposition is doing harmful work as they are not letting Parliament function. Parliament functions with help of poor taxpayers' money." He accused the Opposition of wanting to discuss "one fact posted by one person in the CSDS related to Maharashtra election with malafide intention".