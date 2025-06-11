ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Sets Target Of Rs 3 Lakh Crore Defence Production By 2029: Rajnath Singh

Dehradun: The government has set a target of Rs 3 lakh crore defence production by 2029, while it anticipates that the country's exports in the sector would reach Rs 50,000 crore by that time, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

Addressing an event here, he also highlighted the growing use of information warfare in the 21st century, and urged people to become "social soldiers" by identifying lies, stopping rumours, and spreading awareness in the society.

"While data and information are the biggest power, it is also the biggest challenge. During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan conspired to break the morale of our soldiers and citizens through fake videos, manipulated news and posts," Singh said.

"Even though military actions have been stopped, information warfare is still going on. If people share false news without thinking, they unknowingly become a weapon of the enemy," he said.

The government is working on cyber security at its level, but every citizen needs to be a "first responder", the defence minister said.

He also said today, India is not only protecting its borders, but also creating a system which is "making us strategically, economically and technically strong".

"Earlier, we were completely dependent on foreign defence equipment, but today India is rapidly becoming 'atmanirbhar' in defence sector," he said.

Highlighting the strategy adopted by the government to deal with terrorism and strengthen national security, Singh said the defence sector has emerged as one of the strongest pillars of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', and "the weapons and platforms used during Operation Sindoor were made in India".

He underlined that the government's persistent efforts are bearing fruit as the annual defence production, which was around Rs 40,000 crore in 2014, has crossed the record figure of Rs 1.30 lakh crore today, and defence exports have skyrocketed to Rs 23,622 crore in the financial year 2024-25.